Putinův režim podplácel evropské politiky i aktivisty, upozorňuje investigativní skupina

Obsáhlá zpráva skupiny vychází z analýzy stovek uniklých e-mailů.

BREAKING: Leaked emails reveal that a Kremlin-linked lobbying group offered payments to several European politicians to promote pro-Russia policies.



Legitimizing the annexation of Crimea being chief among them.



Here’s what we found#KremlinConnection https://t.co/KaLC88qWJ3