Budeme na Ukrajině vyrábět další a další zbraně, slibuje Zelenskyj

Today I held a separate meeting on our Ukrainian arms production. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ukroboronprom, and heads of domestic production facilities. Artillery made in Ukraine. Shells made in Ukraine. Drones, missiles, armored vehicles. We are maximizing production capacity. Ukraine can do it. Funding is available. Our defense industry will yield better results. There was also a report by law enforcers on the inspection of the military medical commissions across the country. We are bringing this issue for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council. We will present the report and decision to the public. I thank everyone who works for Ukraine! Glory to each of our warriors! Glory to Ukraine!