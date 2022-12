Ze života v osvobozeném Chersonu se stává peklo. Ve městě zabíjejí ruské rakety a miny

Informuje o tom šéf chersonské oblasti Jaroslav Januševyč na sociální síti Telegram.

This is how Christmas Eve looks like in Kherson today. russians attacked the market, mall, apartment buildings - Al the “important military targets”.



7 people killed, 58 injured, 18 - in critical condition.



, source: head of Kherson regional military administration pic.twitter.com/sc5xpbmW5c